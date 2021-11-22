5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $729,000

This farmhouse is perfect! Situated on 21 acres this 3,650 sqft has everything you need! 1700sf covered porches, 3 car garage with shower and countertop, large barn/shop with full bath and tons of space for all the projects, cottage finished in cedar with hardwood floors and private deck off back, pond in front yard with circle driveway, salt water pool- liner and pump are 4 years old, In home office with custom bookcases and desk, large laundry with cabinets and storage shelves, formal living room has been converted into a nursery and can be changed back very easily. 1st floor is all hardwood. Carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Gas heat and appliances, gas logs in real masonry fireplace, upstairs A/C unit is 4 years old. downstairs unit was replaced this year, quartz countertops and stainless appliances in gourmet kitchen, amazing views from both front and back porches. Lots of walk in storage in both attics This is a rare find in Lee County....