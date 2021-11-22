This farmhouse is perfect! Situated on 21 acres this 3,650 sqft has everything you need! 1700sf covered porches, 3 car garage with shower and countertop, large barn/shop with full bath and tons of space for all the projects, cottage finished in cedar with hardwood floors and private deck off back, pond in front yard with circle driveway, salt water pool- liner and pump are 4 years old, In home office with custom bookcases and desk, large laundry with cabinets and storage shelves, formal living room has been converted into a nursery and can be changed back very easily. 1st floor is all hardwood. Carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Gas heat and appliances, gas logs in real masonry fireplace, upstairs A/C unit is 4 years old. downstairs unit was replaced this year, quartz countertops and stainless appliances in gourmet kitchen, amazing views from both front and back porches. Lots of walk in storage in both attics This is a rare find in Lee County....
5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $729,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
- Updated
I know the disappointment I felt was felt even more strongly by the players on the field.
- Updated
‘The athletes deserve better.’
- Updated
Baker and Mitchell, both 28, are from Opelika.
When a woman cried for help in Opelika, these three men came running to save her granddaughter's life
- Updated
Three good Samaritans were recognized at the Opelika City Council meeting on Tuesday for an act of bravery that took place nearly four years ago.
- Updated
Caleb Nix’s 54-yard touchdown run followed directly by Tomarrion Parker’s end-zone fumble recovery propelled the Central Red Devils past Auburn High in the Class 7A state semifinals
High school football scoreboard: Central punches ticket to state championship game; Auburn High, Opelika fall
- Updated
Central-Phenix City won the epic showdown with Auburn High in the Class 7A semifinals and advances to face Thompson in the championship game.
- Updated
Cam Newton called TJ Finley last week and has offered a guiding voice for the first-year Tiger on the way into his first start at South Carolina on Saturday.
- Updated
Besides finding antiques, the Pickers say they enjoy meeting people with interesting stories, learning about America’s past and giving “historically significant objects a new lease on life.”
- Updated
Green-thumbed north Auburn residents looking for convenience in growing their garden will soon have a new destination when a local garden cent…