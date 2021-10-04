5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $750,000

I am constantly getting calls for a nice home with land in city limits. Well, here we are-a beautiful brick home nestled in the middle of 15 beautiful acres of hardwood in the Opelika City limits. With 3152 sq ft of heated space, it's large enough for plenty of comfort. The kitchen has recently been upgraded with granite counter tops and white cabinetry. New engineered hardwood flooring has been installed. The master bedroom is down while 4 more bedrooms are up. There's also a great playroom and office on the main floor. And, there's a mini kitchen on the second floor for those hungry teenagers sleeping on the second floor. The home has 9 ' ceilings and there's no carpet in the house. There are also two storage buildings that stay with the house. And an outside dog fence is ready to go. You'll just have to see this cream puff to appreciate the quality and privacy this home and land has to offer. There's also a 50 year metal roof installed a few years ago.