Uncompromising layout that is tactfully designed, the Norfolk plan is ultimately unique in every way. Grand impression from the stately foyer that is flanked by impressive 90 degree angle staircase that leads to balcony area overlooking the first floor. Enormous guest bedroom on first floor as well as full bath will accommodate the teen, in-law, or out of town guests as well as allow the owners to retreat to the private second floor sleeping quarters. Impressive master suite boasts dramatic vaulted beamed ceiling and a spectacularly designed luxury bath with majestic bay window over garden/soaking tub featuring tile plank ledge. Three additional amply sized bedrooms and convenient jack and jill bath, make this plan a pleasure to own with it's fascinating options. Delightful kitchen with massive granite counter tops and huge eating area adorned with bay window, makes cooking and entertaining a positive experience.
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $356,899
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.
- Updated
Opelika City Schools is considering changes to the dress code policy.
- Updated
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Auburn men's basketball will receive a four-year probation while coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.
- Updated
A female pedestrian died early Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway.
- Updated
"Hopefully at some point I get another opportunity, but if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history."
- Updated
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the junior announced on social media Sunday.
- Updated
‘It’s important to remember that Auburn did not get off Friday with a slap on the wrist: Auburn got off with time served.’
Phenix City teen tells deputies a drive-by shooting happened possibly because he owed money for marijuana, report says; his mother arrested
- Updated
A Phenix City woman whose home was the target of a drive-by shooting was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she refused to pre…
- Updated
Four candidates have announced their nominations for the Opelika Ward 3 City Council Seat: Tim Aja, Winford L. Ashmore, Terry Hanners and Sher…
- Updated
“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing.”