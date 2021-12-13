Five bedrooms and generous storage space make the Endsleigh floorplan a perfect match for a big or growing family. Not only does the Endsleigh have an impressive great room, it also includes a spacious kitchen with its own convenient breakfast area. The beautiful granite countertops and gleaming cabinets complete the sophisticated look, while the large island in the middle provides room for preparation and entertaining as it is open to the great room. This floor plan features a foyer entrance and flex room that can be used as a formal dining room or office space. The huge master bedroom is located accessibly on the first floor where it connects to a master bathroom complete with separate shower and garden tub along with a double vanity. The master bath then connects to the great walk in closet that is conveniently located near the sizeable laundry room with plenty of space for a washer and dryer along with other cleaning or laundry supplies. A two car garage completes the first floor. Up the staircase to the second floor there is a common area loft that could be used as a sitting or playroom. Bedrooms two, three, and four include huge walk in closets, while the fifth bedroom still has a large closet with plenty of space for clothes, shoes, and more. Two full bathrooms complete the second floor. The Endsleigh is a modern and thoughtful floorplan that caters to privacy and togetherness all in one great house.
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $369,499
