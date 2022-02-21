Uncompromising layout that is tactfully designed, the Norfolk plan is ultimately unique in every way. Grand impression from the stately foyer that is flanked by impressive 90 degree angle staircase that leads to balcony area overlooking the first floor. Enormous guest bedroom on first floor as well as full bath will accommodate the teen, in-law, or out of town guests as well as allow the owners to retreat to the private second floor sleeping quarters. Impressive master suite boasts dramatic vaulted beamed ceiling and a spectacularly designed luxury bath with majestic bay window over garden/soaking tub featuring tile plank ledge. Three additional amply sized bedrooms and convenient jack and jill bath, make this plan a pleasure to own with it's fascinating options. Delightful kitchen with massive granite counter tops and huge eating area adorned with bay window, makes cooking and entertaining a positive experience.
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $374,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Synergy in motion: Behind the scenes as Auburn’s Suni Lee prepares vault never before competed in NCAA
- Updated
The plan is coming together on the Plains: With her new vault, Suni Lee is set to score big for Auburn and drill a routine that could get her back to the Olympics.
- Updated
Rick Hansen, the dean of Auburn University’s Harrison College of Pharmacy, has resigned from his position as dean amid allegations of sexual h…
- Updated
Opelika Police Department officers arrested a LaFayette man on Tuesday in connection to the death of Edward Shephard, 56.
One death confirmed from Auburn tractor-trailer wreck that shut down northbound lanes of I-85 for 12 hours
- Updated
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has confirmed one fatality from the wreck Monday afternoon on I-85 in Auburn involving a tractor-trailer truck …
- Updated
When Peyton Allison, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, began her cookie sale in January, she knew she wanted to sell thousands of boxes. But she also w…
- Updated
Led by a superstar performance by Suni Lee, the Auburn gymnastics team made history again on Friday night, picking up only the program’s secon…
- Updated
“She was going through this horrible disease fighting her battle and she took time to take care of me and make sure I was OK, if I had any questions. That’s just want Linda did.”
Here's a look at the industry’s top earners, as ranked by their net worth.
- Updated
A new Catholic school in Auburn has named its first principal.
- Updated
The City of Opelika is working to add property into the city limits, which would extend the boundary lines and corporate limits of Opelika and…