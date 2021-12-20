The coordinated and spacious Deerfield floorplan is a perfect option for a growing family, featuring large living areas and spacious bedrooms for privacy. Enter through the foyer into the stunning great room featuring elegant hardwood flooring and an attractive fireplace. The first floor also houses a graceful dining room well-suited for formal gatherings. This open floor plan flows from the great room into the breakfast room and spacious gourmet kitchen complete with a great island, granite countertops, and walk in pantry. A large bedroom connected to a full bath completes the first floor. The second floor truly is a private retreat from the large first floor living areas, featuring 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets, two full bathrooms and a magnificent master suite. The master bedroom is open and airy with 9 foot tray ceilings and a gorgeous master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub, plenty of storage space, and a double vanity. An enormous walk in closet completes this impeccable spa like sanctuary. Finishing the spacious upstairs is an appropriately placed laundry room for easy clean up and accessibility. The flowing balance and large size of the Deerfield is an absolute must for a growing family's comfort and needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $379,999
