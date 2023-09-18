Better than NEW! Come see this beautiful new listing. Main floor boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, a new microwave, garbage disposal and faucet, a separate dining room and breakfast area. Kitchen overlooks a huge great room with a fireplace that has a gas starter. There is an extra bonus room that can be used as an office and a bedroom and full bath. Second Floor boasts 4 additional bedrooms including a huge master suite with a sitting room and full bath. Additionally there is a 2 full bathroom upstairs and a loft area. The backyard is contained by a privacy fence with a nice pergula on the covered patio and a large storage outbuilding.