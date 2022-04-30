5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $450,000

Set on a level lot in the beautiful community of Mallard Creek, this new construction, full custom home is loaded w/ upgrades & special features. The backyard offers beautiful views of the neighbor’s pond where ducks play and nature is abundant. Inside, no detail was overlooked in this stunning construction masterpiece. The open plan includes vaulted ceilings with wood beams, a gas fireplace, built-ins & beautiful natural light. The kitchen is perfection. The dining area easily accommodates a large table w/ glass sliding doors that open to the screened porch. The master is on the main w/ an incredible ensuite bath. Additionally on the main is a half bath, a bedroom w/ ensuite bath & mudroom. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms & a full bath. The back game-day porch is huge & includes a wood-burning fireplace; it adjoins the screened porch & also overlooks the pond. With custom cabinetry, over-sized garage, tankless gas water heater & more, this home is stunning! (Located in Lee County)