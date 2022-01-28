If you are one that enjoys entertaining, this place has everything you could ask for and some. With a basement area already being set up to seat 25 or more people, it would be hard to go wrong with this place. This home is nestled on the end of a point allowing for some privacy along with great views. When you first step foot in the foyer you immediately see the abundance of natural light that it has to offer. There are large windows that span across the upstairs as well as the downstairs to allow a full view of the water from almost every room. On the main level, there are 2 different living room areas, a laundry room, a separate dining room, and a bar in the kitchen area that will seat up to 6 people. The master suite is located on the main level as well with an incredible view of the lake to wake up to every day. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs along with 1 full bath, which comes off of another living room area. In total there are 5 bedrooms with 4 full baths as well as 3 half baths.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,750,000
