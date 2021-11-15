Welcome to Bleeker Woods Subdivision! This stunning brick home is like NEW! When entering the home you're greeted by the spacious foyer and the charming dining room to the left. This home features high ceilings and has 5 Bedrooms, 3 baths. The master is on the main floor Formal Dining Room, Family Room W/ Fireplace, Office/Bonus Room, Large Open Kitchen With Island, Double Car Garage. Commuters This Home is convenient to Auburn, Opelika and Phenix City/ FT. Benning.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $355,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
‘Everyone here in Auburn already knew. If you couldn’t see it, it’s just because you were kidding yourself.’
- Updated
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.
- Updated
A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.
- Updated
Suni Lee danced her way to a dazzling perfect score and advanced as one of the final six celebrities standing on Monday on Dancing With The Stars.
High school football scoreboard: Opelika advances to the third round, Auburn High and Central to battle in 7A semifinals
- Updated
Scores from across the area as high school football teams compete in the postseason:
- Updated
Students of Lee County Schools campuses will once again be learning from the computer rather than the classroom this Friday.
- Updated
The cost of the $10 million project will be split 60-40 by Auburn Athletics and Verizon, the stadium's cellular carrier.
- Updated
Alabama state legislators are interested in removing the state requirement to have a concealed carry permit, but in Lee County, officials worr…
- Updated
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar has reopened for business in Opelika, and lifelong costumers couldn’t contain their excitement.
- Updated
Well, before the ink was even dry on my column last week concerning the Emergency Temporary Standard that was issued last Friday by the Occupa…