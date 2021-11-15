5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $355,000

Welcome to Bleeker Woods Subdivision! This stunning brick home is like NEW! When entering the home you’re greeted by the spacious foyer and the charming dining room to the left. This home features high ceilings and has 5 Bedrooms, 3 ½ baths. The master is on the main floor Formal Dining Room, Family Room W/ Fireplace, Office/Bonus Room, Large Open Kitchen With Island, Double Car Garage. Commuters This Home is convenient to Auburn, Opelika and Phenix City/ FT. Benning.