5 bedrooms, huge bonus room, 3.5 baths. Custom built craftsman home with large great room, wood burning fireplace, spacious eat in kitchen and breakfast bar, custom cabinets, double ovens and cooktop, stainless appliances and pantry. Oversized master bedroom and bath, bonus room and one additional bedroom upstairs with private bath. Granite throughout, tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms and LVP in the remaining rooms. $150 HOA fees annually. Estimated Completion date June 30, 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $417,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police and Phenix City police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery and car chase who was last seen on foot in the Chewacla…
'He was more than just the Lemonade Man': Auburn remembers James Echols, the 'master mixer' of Toomer's Drugs
Earlier this month, the Auburn community lost the “Lemonade Man.”
The Southeastern Bar is open for business after all.On Tuesday morning, the Lee County Revenue Office posted a notice on the bar's front door …
Opelika Police detectives arrested an Opelika middle school teacher Thursday and charged him with three sex-related charges involving a middle…
They weren’t yet ready to be foster parents, but they were more than ready to help foster kids.
Coveted prospects Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Johni Broome and Julian Phillips have all been linked to visits to the Plains in recent weeks.
Suni Lee looked up and smiled.
Big events are planned for this weekend, rain or shine. Fingers crossed for warm, sunny days!
Don’t be alarmed if you hear sirens and see multiple ambulances and a Lifesaver helicopter in Auburn and Opelika this morning.
Opelika city government is one step closer to allowing the construction of denser apartment buildings downtown.