5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $417,000

5 bedrooms, huge bonus room, 3.5 baths. Custom built craftsman home with large great room, wood burning fireplace, spacious eat in kitchen and breakfast bar, custom cabinets, double ovens and cooktop, stainless appliances and pantry. Oversized master bedroom and bath, bonus room and one additional bedroom upstairs with private bath. Granite throughout, tile in wet areas, carpet in bedrooms and LVP in the remaining rooms. $150 HOA fees annually. Estimated Completion date June 30, 2022.

