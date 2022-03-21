 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $449,900

5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $449,900

29 Acres with some cleared land and wooded land. Approx 3 acres has electric fence where owner previously had horses. There are small active Brooks that run at the back of the property with a rock waterhole. Brick Home has partial fenced front yard, a double carport. Total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, breakfast area in kitchen, Nice size living room, large master bath. 2 lower bedrooms have nice size rooms.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert