5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $449,900

29 Acres with some cleared land and wooded land. Approx 3 acres has electric fence where owner previously had horses. There are small active Brooks that run at the back of the property with a rock waterhole. Brick Home has partial fenced front yard, a double carport. Total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, breakfast area in kitchen, Nice size living room, large master bath. 2 lower bedrooms have nice size rooms.