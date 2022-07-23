5 Bedroom Home in Smith Station - $429,900

This stunning farmhouse privately sits on an acre in the sought-after Oliver Trails neighborhood. When entering the home, you’ll be greeted by the formal dining room that opens to the living room. The living room boasts a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and stunning wood floors that flow throughout the main living spaces. The chef’s kitchen provides ample storage as well as stunning granite countertops. The master suite is spacious and is located on the main level. The en suite is a showstopper; it features double vanities, a large soaking tub, and a tiled shower with a rain head shower head. You’ll also find 3 secondary bedrooms on the main level and the large laundry room! Upstairs, the 5th bedroom or bonus room has endless possibilities and features a private full bath. Relax after a long day in the sunroom that is heated and cooled! The 24 x 30 shed is perfect for any extra storage you may need!