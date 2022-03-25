5 Bedroom Home in Smith Station - $630,000

Double-door entrance w/a transom window is the perfect combination. Upon entering the home, you'll immediately notice the beautiful wood floors & custom millwork throughout & carried onto the ceiling. Left of the foyer is the spacious dining room & right is the office, which could be used as sitting room, home gym, nursery & more! You will find that the kitchen, great room & breakfast nook are all open & flow perfectly. Kitchen features floor to ceiling cabinets, SS appliances, gas cooktop, island & bar seating! Great room is centered around a stacked-stone fireplace & features an abundance of windows to enjoy the sunshine & lake views. On the main floor, you will find the primary suite & 2 additional beds w/private baths. Primary bed boasts a well-appointed bath w/separate sinks divided by vanity area, soaking tub & large shower. Each of the secondary beds & the 2.5 guest baths on main floor are also a great size.