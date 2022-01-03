 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $289,900

NEW PRICE!! Don't miss this house with 5 bedrooms + a large bonus room! There are brand new vinyl windows with a lifetime warranty! There’s new exterior paint, hand made wooden shutters and flower boxes. Inside there is new LVP flooring and a cozy renovated kitchen and living room. The kitchen has modern appliances, lots of cabinet + counter space, a large eating area and it's open to the living room with the fireplace. The master bed and bath is located on the bottom level. The master closet is a walk in. On the 2nd level there are 4 more bedrooms plus a large recreational/bonus room. See all photos. This home has lots of storage space and closets. Much of the carpet has been replaced with newer upgraded carpet.

