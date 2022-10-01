Home features 5 bedroom 3 FULL bathrooms. Main level with an Entry Foyer, dining room, open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry, b'fast area, family room, full bath, bedroom. Carpeted stairs to 2nd level w/large OBR w/sitting area & bath w/dbl vanity, WIC, Laundry Room, 3 secondary bedrooms and bath #3. 2 car garage. Brushed Nickel hardware. 2 water heaters. Flood lights at rear of home.
5 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $310,000
