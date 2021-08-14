5 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $402,918

Estimated Completion September 2021! The Deerfield floorplan features large living areas and spacious bedrooms for privacy. The first floor also houses a graceful dining room for formal gatherings. This open floor plan flows from the great room into the breakfast room and spacious kitchen complete with a great island, granite countertops, and walk in pantry. A large bedroom connected to a full bath completes the first floor. The second floor features 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets, two full bathrooms and a magnificent master suite. The master bedroom is open and airy with 9 foot tray ceilings and a gorgeous master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub, plenty of storage space, and a double vanity. An enormous walk in closet completes this impeccable spa like sanctuary. Finishing the spacious upstairs is an appropriately placed laundry room for easy clean up and accessibility.