Privacy meets luxury at 218 Lee Road 2211 in Smiths Station! After a peaceful drive through the long driveway, you are greeted home to this beautiful modern farmhouse. Upon entering the home, you will immediately notice the beautiful wood floors and custom millwork throughout and carried to the ceiling. To the left of the foyer is the spacious dining room and to the right is the office which could also be used as a sitting room, home gym, nursery and more! The kitchen features floor to ceiling cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, an island and bar seating! The great room is centered around a stacked stone fireplace and features an abundance of windows to enjoy the sunshine and lake views. On the main floor you will also find the primary suite and 2 additional bedrooms with private baths. Each of the secondary bedrooms and the 2.5 guest baths on the main floor are a great size. Upstairs you will find the 4th bed and a bonus room or 5th bed and the final full bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $630,000
