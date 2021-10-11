REDUCED! Looking for a home with room to grow? This is the one!! Well maintained 5BR/3BA split level home is approx 2600 sq ft. Upstairs features LR w/ wood-burning fireplace, formal dining area, kitchen with newer appliances, and breakfast area. Spacious Master Bedroom has trey ceilings and french doors opening to large deck. MBA has dual vanities, shower, and WIC. 2 more bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath. Downstairs has large den area, 2 more bedrooms (one is very large), another full bath, lg laundry room, and utility room. Outside features large deck overlooking the wooded back yard. Also, a covered patio area underneath deck. Did I mention this home is located within minutes of Lake Harding, including boat ramps and lake access? Some water views can be seen in Fall/Winter time as well! Call today to schedule your showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $269,900
