5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $358,900

Suni Lee has brought the jaw-dropping Nabieva to the college gymnastics world, performing it Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky in A…
The owner of SkyBar Cafe, a bar in downtown Auburn on West Magnolia Avenue, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.
A Hall of Famer known for playing larger than life, Lionel “Little Train” James died Friday, Auburn University shared.
Auburn police are seeking a suspect after shots were fired at The Hub at an Auburn apartment complex on Shug Jordan Parkway Tuesday morning.
Ukraine’s ambassador tells Security Council that Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.” Congress backs Biden sanctions, gas prices to spike, Trump calls Putin a "genius." Get the latest developments here, and find out how they affect you.
AuburnBank reported Tuesday that its new headquarters, referred to as the AuburnBank Center, will open in the middle of June, with a portion o…
Suni Lee helped put Auburn back in the national spotlight on Friday night, as her dazzling bar routine for the Tigers was featured as the No. …
The pool hall’s two co-owners are different people, but they’ve found in their new business partnership that their personalities complement one another.
With the new headquarters of AuburnBank opening in June, the bank’s president said his company is exploring potential retail and office tenant…
Auburn will see streets closed downtown on Saturday during the Mardi Gras parade, and streets in downtown Opelika will be closed Sunday due to a bike race.
