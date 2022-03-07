5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $368,900

Guest Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Formal Dining Room Study/Flex Space Large Owners Retreat with Walk-In Closet
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Guest Bedroom and Full Bath on Main Formal Dining Room Study/Flex Space Large Owners Retreat with Walk-In Closet
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Auburn gymnastics has set records this season and this week competes for a claim to the SEC championship. For freshman Sophia Groth, though, her long journey to Auburn has been all about family.
Auburn’s flying Tigers have done it again.
Deputies discovered a dead man in Lee County on Saturday afternoon, and the department has launched a homicide investigation, according to a r…
The newly christened Neville Arena almost lost a roof.
It took a lifetime of work to get up that ladder, and the story of a lifetime came down from it.
The City of Opelika has made plans to construct a roundabout and to make improvements to railroad crossings at Airport Road and Anderson Road.
A landmark upgrade is coming to Auburn Athletics.
In 1943, World War II came to Opelika in the form of a prison camp.
Auburn is set to move into a tie for fifth in the national rankings after a successful trip to Huntsville on Sunday.
“We’re just humbled and honored.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.