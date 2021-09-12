Enjoy country living just 6 miles from Auburn City limits! This Whitehall Farmhouse has wonderful wrap around porches and 1 acre of outdoor living space.The interior of the house is just beautiful.The main floor has foyer,master bedroom w/private screened porch,a second bedroom/office with ensuite bath,open concept kitchen/great room with 30 foot vaulted ceiling,wood burning fireplace,a sunny dining area,a huge pantry & laundry room.8 foot doors throughout and large windows.The kitchen has white cabinets and an oversized navy blue island w/farmhouse sink,the countertops are white carrera marble.You won't runout of counter top space or cabinets in this kitchen!The 2 upstairs bedrooms share a jack & jill bath with double vanities.Each bedroom has its own additional private room that could be used for playrooms,study rooms,storage etc. A breezeway connects the house to the 2 garage w/bedroom & full bath above it.This house has incredible storage spaces. Come see it for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $485,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caleb Nix, Jo Jo Hendrix and Tate McKelvey are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
Vote for this week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week!
- Updated
“The thing about breakfast is that people eat it every morning,” says Glen Gulledge. “There are some people that are here every single morning. If this was just a barbecue, they’d only come here once or twice a week.”
- Updated
Construction crews broke ground on the future Publix shopping center in downtown Auburn Wednesday, according to a release from developer Danie…
- Updated
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Members of the 2001 Auburn football team recall what it was like playing at Syracuse just 11 days later.
-
- 2 min to read
Salty, cured prosciutto, acidity from the balsamic reduction, creaminess from the mozzarella and freshness from the arugula – what’s not to love about this Naan pizza?
- Updated
Records were broken over the weekend, but they were not the good kind.
- Updated
Detectives with the Opelika Police Department have determined that the bomb threat made at Opelika High School Wednesday came from a 13-year-o…
Lee County Schools see dramatic decrease in reported COVID-19 cases; Auburn cases fall while Opelika cases rise
- Updated
There have been over 8,400 new COVID-19 cases in public schools across the state of Alabama this week with over 250 of them having been report…
- Updated
The first Black student to attend Auburn University died Thursday.