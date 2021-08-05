Enjoy country living just 6 miles from Auburn City limits! This Whitehall Farmhouse has wonderful wrap around porches and 1 acre of outdoor living space.The interior of the house is just beautiful.The main floor has foyer,master bedroom w/private screened porch,a second bedroom/office with ensuite bath,open concept kitchen/great room with 30 foot vaulted ceiling,wood burning fireplace,a sunny dining area,a huge pantry & laundry room.8 foot doors throughout and large windows.The kitchen has white cabinets and an oversized navy blue island w/farmhouse sink,the countertops are white carrera marble.You won't runout of counter top space or cabinets in this kitchen!The 2 upstairs bedrooms share a jack & jill bath with double vanities.Each bedroom has its own additional private room that could be used for playrooms,study rooms,storage etc. A breezeway connects the house to the 2 garage w/bedroom & full bath above it.This house has incredible storage spaces. Come see it for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $520,000
