White Oaks Custom Home. Built by Michael Dilworth on over an Acre, it has many Upgrades and Features. Upon entry you will be greeted into an Open Living Room/ Dining Room with 10ft. ceilings, a Fireplace and Trim Galore. This flows on to a screened porch with a built in Grill that overlooks the Backyard. The Kitchen offers many top of the line Appliances, gorgeous Trim and opens into the keeping Room with a Fireplace. COZY! The Kitchen is connected to an Oversized Laundry Room/Mudroom. A Butler's Pantry is located between the kitchen and Dining Room. The Master Bedroom is Beautiful, with a comfortable sitting area. Custom Bathroom with separate Tub and Shower. The Master Closet/ Dressing Room is so large it could be another Bedroom. Three more Bedrooms up, with 2 Baths. Downstairs Features a HUGE Great Room, Entertaining Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, a Media/ Workout room. Opens on to a covered Patio with a Fireplace. Stained concrete floors in Basement Great Room are good for entertaining.
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,200,000
