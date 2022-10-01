6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $435,000

This gorgeous new home in the countryside is sitting in 5 acres of land. You will fall in love with the high-end finishes. This spacious home has 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths, 4 bedrooms on the first floor, including the master bedroom, 2 bedrooms upstairs plus a living space and bath, no carpet. A huge covered porch with an outside kitchen. Fenced-in backyard for your pets. Bring your horses! Peace and quiet place to settle with your family.