6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $490,000

Spacious 6 bedroom home in one of Auburn's most sought after neighborhoods, West Richland! This home has everything you need from a Master bedroom on the main level to 5 bedrooms and a multimedia room upstairs! The backyard is highlighted with an extended game day porch, large yard space which goes back into the woods where you can enjoy outdoor activities! Conveniently located off of Shug Jordan Parkway, you can take the loop to either side of town, get on the interstate to go out of town quickly, or take nearby routes to downtown Auburn. Sellers have extended the driveway to accommodate more vehicles ($10k value), extended the gameday porch, added light fixtures throughout the house, and covered the pantry with a barn door. Home is in great condition!