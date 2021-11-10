One of a kind home sitting on 4.5 acres on the highly desirable sandhill road. This home has plenty of room for even the largest families having 6 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms plus a beautiful sunroom. The primary bedroom in this house is truly one of a kind being 600 square feet with an updated bathroom to match. The entire basement of this home was redone adding a full kitchen downstairs as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fully fenced in back yard with plenty of privacy. New driveway poured in 2020.
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $519,000
