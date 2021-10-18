6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $529,799

Architecturally pleasing in every capacity, the Melrose plan combines openness that is seamlessly blended for an abundance of use of space. Classic look, yet functional layout, offer endless possibilities for those who need a larger floor plan. Elegant double sided stairway allows for entry to the kitchen and master bedroom hallway, and dining room, as well as the great room, foyer, flex/bedroom and full bath. The cabinetry package and massive granite island in the kitchen will impress the cook in the family in addition to the butler's pantry that leads into the formal dining room. Four additional bedrooms and two full baths as well as a huge loft area, all on the second floor, enhance the overall appeal and use of space in this extraordinarily spacious home.