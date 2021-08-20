6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $537,500

Elegant 6 Bed/4 Bath home in Grove Hill on over half an acre with mature trees. This home is perfect for hosting friends with an open floor plan & two living rooms right off the kitchen. You'll never get tired of the wonderful fenced in back yard that gives you the best of both worlds with a large brick patio & a covered back porch. The wonderfully large windows add great natural lighting & offer a view of the private backyard. Enjoy lovely wood floors in the main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, built-in microwave, oven with a warming drawer, & a pantry. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling, 2 WI closets, & huge en-suite bath. The “in-law-suite” offers its own entrance towards the back of the home & even a “mini kitchen”. Don’t miss the Reading Loft-every child’s dream come true! The new roof, gutters, & exterior trim paint (2019) are a great addition that will save on expenses in the future. Easily walk to the front neighborhood pool.