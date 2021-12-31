Versatile and expansive, the Manchester plan offers a unique package with two master suites, one on each level, for an abundance of needs. Architectural details abound from the towering two story foyer to the granite desk area in the keeping room, to the elegant formal dining room featuring coffered ceiling. Entertain in style and prepare a huge spread for any number of guests from the spacious gourmet kitchen with granite work island, custom cabinetry, and generously sized walk-in pantry. Space galore on the second floor with three large bedrooms, the additional master bedroom, and a bonus room that is unsurpassed embellishing enough floor space for massive furniture, as well as a pool/game table. Variety of uses of the huge rear covered patio make this home even more comfortable and desirable.
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $545,299
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Caleb Nix’s dual-threat ability wows throughout season
Thanks to Centerl-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix’s performance throughout the season, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Offensive Player of the Year.
- Updated
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Large Schools)
- Updated
Defense doesn’t even travel here.
In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition.
Presenting: the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team (Small Schools)
- Updated
The Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center is seeing “record volumes” because people are seeking routine, non-emergency COVID tes…
- Updated
Three rental property owners have sued the City of Opelika over the rental inspection ordinance that was passed by the Opelika City Council on…
Auburn High's Syriah Daniels' basketball skills have not only impressed, but her love of the game has allowed her to develop an even stronger bond with her father, Marquis Daniels.
- Updated
“Everyone has done their part to give Bryan Harsin and his staff everything they could’ve asked for out of them in 2021. That’s why, in 2022, it’s on the coaches.”
- Updated
Auburn University is requiring masks again on campus starting Jan. 3, 2022.