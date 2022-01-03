Built by Stone Martin Builders in 2013, this well-maintained, upgraded Sotherby floorplan has just what you're looking for in your next home! Through the front door, you are greeted by a grand foyer with high ceilings and lots of natural light. To your left is a nice-sized half bath, and to your right is a formal dining room featuring wainscoting and a coffered ceiling. Through the butler's pantry, you enter a spacious kitchen with a large breakfast room, custom-painted cabinetry, upgraded appliances, granite countertops, and a center island. Leading into an open concept living room with hardwood floors and a gas log fireplace. With 6 nicely-sized bedrooms & a playroom, the master bedroom on the first floor, and walk-in closets in almost every room this home is perfect for a large family. The fenced-in backyard showcases a covered patio and lots of space for children to play. Irrigation system. 2-car garage. Cul-de-sac lot. Neighborhood pool. 2 washers, 2 dryers, & fridge included
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $549,900
