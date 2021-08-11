6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $565,000

This fabulous custom built home is like no other. From the 2 story wall of windows in the great room to the fully equipped media room with theater seats, this home has many unique features. The owner’s suite boasts a gas fireplace and a detailed tray ceiling. Great Room features a fireplace with bookshelves and cabinets on both sides. Wood floors were added throughout the main floor, stairs and upper level. Large ceramic tile floors were added in the walkout basement. New lighting added throughout. A gazebo is an addition for entertaining around the pool. A roof added over the hot tub, new decking and much more added to enhance the beauty of the pool area. Security system updated. **TV in living room and Table and Chair in backyard to Remain**