6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

A must see! Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac in desirable Asheton Lakes subdivision. This home features 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Master is on the first floor with 2 master closets, an en suite and a sitting area. Also on the first floor is a guest room with a full bath. Kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher and double ovens .Kitchen is open to the living room and breakfast room which has access to the screened in back porch and the backyard patio. Perfect for entertaining! The huge backyard is terraced and private. Large laundry room with a big sink and lots of storage. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with great closets and 2 Jack-N-Jill bathrooms. Also, tons of attic storage! This is a beautiful home that would be great for entertaining. Don't wait!