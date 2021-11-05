A must see! Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac in desirable Asheton Lakes subdivision. This home features 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Master is on the first floor with 2 master closets, an en suite and a sitting area. Also on the first floor is a guest room with a full bath. Kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher and double ovens .Kitchen is open to the living room and breakfast room which has access to the screened in back porch and the backyard patio. Perfect for entertaining! The huge backyard is terraced and private. Large laundry room with a big sink and lots of storage. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with great closets and 2 Jack-N-Jill bathrooms. Also, tons of attic storage! This is a beautiful home that would be great for entertaining. Don't wait!
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With her back against the wall, Suni Lee pushed through illness for a rocking performance Monday on Dancing With The Stars and advanced into t…
- Updated
CBS has chosen to feature Auburn’s game at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, the SEC announced on Sunday.
Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Central-Phenix City, LaFayette and Tallassee. Be sure and cast your vote before the poll closes at midnight CT Tuesday.
- Updated
"When Dansby Swanson fielded the ground ball and fired to first to set off a celebration throughout the Southeast, all I could think to do was call home."
- Updated
Two students on Auburn University’s campus within 24 hours alleged they had been sexually assaulted, the university’s Campus Safety and Securi…
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High goes the distance with IMG Academy, falls in fourth quarter
- Updated
Four-star running back Kaytron Allen ran in the game-icing touchdown with less than a minute left, and IMG Academy survived after getting every bit of the fight it wanted at Auburn High on Friday night.
'Another erasing of our history': Opelika citizens fight to save Ferguson Chapel; city grants six months to make repairs
- Updated
Three citizens at the Opelika City Council meeting Tuesday night voiced their concerns during a public hearing that the city is slowing losing…
- Updated
The Opelika City Council passed several resolutions at the meeting on Tuesday to make improvements and extensions to roads throughout the city.
- Updated
More burrito bowls and quesadillas are making their way to downtown Auburn.
- Updated
‘I couldn’t have said it better myself — so I’ll give credit where it’s due.’