 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $625,000

A must see! Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac in desirable Asheton Lakes subdivision. This home features 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Master is on the first floor with 2 master closets, an en suite and a sitting area. Also on the first floor is a guest room with a full bath. Kitchen features a gas stove, dishwasher and double ovens .Kitchen is open to the living room and breakfast room which has access to the screened in back porch and the backyard patio. Perfect for entertaining! The huge backyard is terraced and private. Large laundry room with a big sink and lots of storage. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with great closets and 2 Jack-N-Jill bathrooms. Also, tons of attic storage! This is a beautiful home that would be great for entertaining. Don't wait!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert