Hard to find a basement home in Auburn! Spacious 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in the highly sought-after Yarbrough Farms neighborhood! You’ll find the stunning formal dining off the 2-story foyer and perfect flex space/office on the right. The kitchen is spacious and provides ample storage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated tile. The master suite is large with plenty of natural light. The en suite provides a double vanity, relaxing soaking tub, and tiled frameless shower. Upstairs, you’ll find a large loft area, 5 Bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. In the basement, the opportunity for adding future value and space Don’t miss the large unfinished basement which provides 2,300+ sq ft! This space provides so many opportunities with entertainment or extra rooms. There is a large deck upstairs perfect for entertaining! This home is just a couple of houses down from the AU Club pool!
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $639,900
