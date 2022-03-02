Welcome to this beautifully landscaped unique home just 10 minutes from downtown Auburn. This home has been a Bed & Breakfast in the past and is now a family home. The home sits on 3.8 acres in a private setting .4 miles off of Hwy 280 in the Waverly community. Large dining room w/ a banquet sized table & spacious great room features tongue & groove 1" thick heart pine flooring complimenting a large stone fireplace. Pine walls & ceilings add to the rustic, warm character. Arched openings lead to the billiard room w/ natural slate floors. Large covered porch provides outside floorspace for dinners, retreats & other social functions. The 2nd floor feature 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and large bonus room w/ a rock fireplace providing a private guest retreat. The 3rd floor features a spacious master bedroom, complete with sitting area, custom bath, and stacking washer/dryer (conveys). Each floor has its own deck and entrance. This home has many possibilities due to its size and layout
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Suni Lee debuts the Nabieva at Auburn, marking the first time it’s ever been done in NCAA gymnastics
- Updated
Suni Lee has brought the jaw-dropping Nabieva to the college gymnastics world, performing it Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky in A…
- Updated
Auburn gymnastics has set records this season and this week competes for a claim to the SEC championship. For freshman Sophia Groth, though, her long journey to Auburn has been all about family.
- Updated
The owner of SkyBar Cafe, a bar in downtown Auburn on West Magnolia Avenue, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.
- Updated
A Hall of Famer known for playing larger than life, Lionel “Little Train” James died Friday, Auburn University shared.
Jeremy Vines didn’t realize was that his experimentation in the kitchen as a stay-at-home dad would lead to opening a catering business.
- Updated
Suni Lee helped put Auburn back in the national spotlight on Friday night, as her dazzling bar routine for the Tigers was featured as the No. …
- Updated
Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of a system that made Lee County a holdout among Alabama’s 67 counties; it’s the last to retire the use…
- Updated
With the new headquarters of AuburnBank opening in June, the bank’s president said his company is exploring potential retail and office tenant…
- Updated
Auburn police are seeking a suspect after shots were fired at The Hub at an Auburn apartment complex on Shug Jordan Parkway Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The pool hall’s two co-owners are different people, but they’ve found in their new business partnership that their personalities complement one another.