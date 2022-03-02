6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $659,000

Welcome to this beautifully landscaped unique home just 10 minutes from downtown Auburn. This home has been a Bed & Breakfast in the past and is now a family home. The home sits on 3.8 acres in a private setting .4 miles off of Hwy 280 in the Waverly community. Large dining room w/ a banquet sized table & spacious great room features tongue & groove 1" thick heart pine flooring complimenting a large stone fireplace. Pine walls & ceilings add to the rustic, warm character. Arched openings lead to the billiard room w/ natural slate floors. Large covered porch provides outside floorspace for dinners, retreats & other social functions. The 2nd floor feature 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and large bonus room w/ a rock fireplace providing a private guest retreat. The 3rd floor features a spacious master bedroom, complete with sitting area, custom bath, and stacking washer/dryer (conveys). Each floor has its own deck and entrance. This home has many possibilities due to its size and layout