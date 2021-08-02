6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $679,900

Spectacular 6 bedroom home perfect for the growing family in Yarbrough Farms! This beautiful fully brick wrapped is just a short walk to the AU Club pool. Main floor with 10ft ceiling, large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Open floor plan connects the 2-story foyer to the spacious family room with decorative columns and gas log fireplace; gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, tiled backsplash, island and double ovens; breakfast room with the view of garden in fenced backyard; formal dining room with coffered ceiling, and a study/office space with natural light through the windows facing the main street. The second floor with a living area or den, and 5 additional bedrooms, all very spacious. Additional 2300+ sqft unfinished basement with 9 ft ceiling for unlimited possibilities. All tile floors are new in kitchen, master bath. half bath and laundry. It is vacant. It can be viewed anytime.