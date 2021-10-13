6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $695,000

Where to begin...this beautiful home located on a 1.36 +/- acre cul-de-sac lot according to tax maps... a large patio with a lake view...three car garage...lush landscaping...six bedrooms...four full baths...office/study...too much to list! You have to come take a look to absorb it all!! The two story great room with fireplace and the keeping room with an additional fireplace offer ample space for entertaining and large gatherings. Spacious powder room located off the very open kitchen. Neighborhood offers two pools. Conveniently located in Auburn as well as easy access to HWY 280...quick drive to Lake Martin and Opelika. Did I mention the underground dog fence located in the front and back yard?? Please call for your showing today!