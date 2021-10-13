6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $735,000

Beautiful home in the lovely Asheton Lakes subdivision!! This home features three full stories with many upgrades. The kitchen is complete with solid wood cabinets, a gorgeous hood, stainless steel appliances that includes a large dual range stove, granite countertops, a beautiful cabinet to store all your kitchen appliances and a custom desk. This spacious home has four bedrooms upstairs with two Jack and Jill bathrooms. There's a two car garage on the main level and a garage at the basement level for one car, a ATV/golf cart and a work shop. The basement is furnished with a Great Room, Dining space, Kitchen, Bedroom with built in cabinets, Bathroom and a huge heated and cooled storage room with wrap around shelving. This is a must see!!