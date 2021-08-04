6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $750,000

Incredibly private 5 acre estate consisting of a 3 bed/2 bath main house, an attached 2 bed/2 bath pool house w/ full kitchen, + a 1 bed/1 bath apartment over the 3-car garage. Nestled between the 3 structures, you'll find a gorgeous swimming pool surrounded by patios & gardens. All of this, w/out a neighbor in sight! In the main house, which boasts no carpet & plantation shutters throughout, the large great room features French doors that open to this stunning backyard, & the adjacent updated kitchen offers a 6-burner gas range, SS farm sink, & ceiling-height custom cabinetry. Both the master & upstairs baths have recently been beautifully renovated! In the pool house, the ground level offers a full kitchen, laundry, bed, & bath w/ a 2nd bed/bonus up w/ en suite bath & balcony overlooking pool. The final 6th bed is located in the above-garage apartment, along w/ a huge open living space & full bath. Large detached workshop. Easy access to I85, Auburn University, & Chewacla State Park!