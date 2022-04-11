6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $750,000

This remarkable house in the highly sought after East Lake subdivision has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, smart home technology and immense custom finishes. Upon entering the house through the double hung arched doorway you are greeted by a nice open floor plan. The dining room to the right has a coffered ceiling and ample natural light. Through the large butlers pantry is the custom kitchen with new marble countertops, enough seating at the island for 4, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast room with brick accent wall. The spacious living room boasts a gas log fireplace with ship lap surround, smart lighting and large doors for natural light and access to the back porch. The large master has plenty of natural light, a large bathroom with split vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower and huge custom closet. On the other end of the house is 2 bedrooms that share a bathroom and a half bathroom. Upstairs has 3 large bedroom, 2 bathrooms, a large bonus room or 7th bedroom