NEW DESIGNER HOME! Estimated Completion date: October 2023. Welcome to The Daisy Floor Plan! As you enter walk inside the home, the foyer enters into an open concept living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen features a large island, pantry closet and a wood hood vent over the stove. On the other side of the dining area is the laundry room. The wood burning fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Off the living room is access to the covered back porch and backyard. To the right of the living room is the Owner's Retreat that has a nook, perfect for a home office, spacious bedroom and spa-like bathroom with double vanities, a tile walk-in shower and spacious walk in closet. The main level also features a second bedroom and bathroom, as well as a 2 car garage. As you make your way upstairs, you enter into the loft area that leads to 4 more bedrooms and 2 more bathrooms. See design selections in photos.