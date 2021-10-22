6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $789,900

You'll want to see this captivating, 3-story custom home located inside Auburn City Limits! Built in 2017, this home on a large cul-de-sac lot is sure to provide the space and privacy to accommodate your family's wants and needs! Enjoy scenic outdoor living by lounging beside the beautifully landscaped backyard pool, fishing in the lake, sitting around the fire pit, or having morning coffee on the back deck with gorgeous lake views. Head downstairs for family movie night in your own home theater. Other features in this home include tankless water heater, spray foam insulation, large utility room, music room, beautiful trim finishes, 22-foot ceilings in great room, 10-foot ceilings throughout main floor, and many more! Wired to function as a smart home so you can control your home settings remotely from any location. All appliances stay. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood, this one won't last long!