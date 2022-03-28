Extensive updates to this spacious and beautiful home in desirable Moores Mill! Loads of living and storage space in nearly 5,000sf with 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Dramatic 2-story foyer with soaring ceilings in the great room and gas fireplace with marble surround. Main level has 11’ ceilings. Large formal dining with tray ceiling. Extra large custom kitchen with thoughtful layout and cabinetry, lighting under cabinets and large pantry. Bay window breakfast nook and keeping room are off the kitchen bringing in lots of natural light. Bedroom/office, full bath, and separate laundry room with utility sink complete the main level. Huge primary suite with sitting area, large bathroom and his/hers closets. Three more bedrooms on the second level share a jack-n-jill bathroom. Large basement with 2 bedrooms, media room, game room, and full bath. Home is nicely situated to maximize privacy on the .79 acre lot, large flat backyard and quick access to the neighborhood pool.
6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $799,000
