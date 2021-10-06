6 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $815,000

This beautiful home is located in the desirable Grove Hill neighborhood. This home has it all a study with built ins & formal dining room opening into the great room. Lots of living area in the combo kitchen, breakfast and keeping room area. A wonderful master suite with sitting area, large bathroom & closet. Another bedroom with private guest suite & laundry room all on first floor. Upstairs there is a den,2 bedrooms with large private baths and washer & dryer connections. An awesome walk out basement with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, bonus room/game room and kitchen. Double porches that look over a lush private entertaining outdoor area. A patio with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace great for fun. Window treatments, plantation shutters & blinds throughout this lovely home. There is lots of storage and great living space. Come set up an appointment today!!