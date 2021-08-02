6 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $144,900

Two houses!!! Large corner lot. The owner will consider offers for either house SEPRATELY however both homes are currently on the same parcel. Main house is a 4 bed 2 bath. Guest House is 2 bed 1 bath over a basement garage/storage area with a separate driveway. The guest house has been a good rental unit and is currently vacant in order to sell. Use rent to money to make your house payment!!! Both homes have had improvements over the last several years including roof, flooring, electrical, light fixtures and paint. Main home exterior has been painted and flooring throughout has been updated this year. The homes are currently residential, but the location may also be suited for business offices, daycare, or other type of business. Note this is essentially the entire corner block with 3 entrances. The owner is negotiable to include a few other updates but prefers an as is sale.