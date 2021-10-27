Impeccable is what you can say about this home nestled on 4.78 in the Covington Subdivision. This home features beautiful landscaping, curved driveway and arch doorway. Opening the door, the staircase is the Show Stopper! Hardwood floors twinkle with delight as the chandelier reflects off the. There is a formal living room and office. The master is on the 1st floor with the onsuite containing a garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. The kitchen features an island, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator that is encased in the same wood as the cabinets to give you that seamless look. The kitchen is open to the family room for family interactions. There is another bedroom on the first floor. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a half. The finished basement contains Living & dining room, kitchen area, bedroom and bath. A Large theater room awaits. Just bring tv, chairs and popcorn! The large pool is great for cooling off in the hot Alabama summers.
6 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $600,000
