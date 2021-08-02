Impeccable is what you can say about this home nestled on 4.78 in the Covington Subdivision. This home features beautiful landscaping, curved driveway and arch doorway. Opening the door, the staircase is the Show Stopper! Hardwood floors twinkle with delight as the chandelier reflects off the. There is a formal living room and office. The master is on the 1st floor with the onsuite containing a garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. The kitchen features an island, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator that is encased in the same wood as the cabinets to give you that seamless look. The kitchen is open to the family room for family interactions. There is another bedroom on the first floor. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and a half. The finished basement contains Living & dining room, kitchen area, bedroom and bath. A Large theater room awaits. Just bring tv, chairs and popcorn! The large pool is great for cooling off in the hot Alabama summers.
6 Bedroom Home in Lanett - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.
‘This is pure politics’: Dozens turn out to Auburn board of education meeting to protest unanimously approved mask requirement
- Updated
Before the vote to requirement students to wear masks within Auburn City Schools at the beginning of the school year was even passed, the mult…
- Updated
In the Team USA’s most dire moment, Sunisa Lee came up big.
- Updated
With the performance of a lifetime, Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee won gold in the individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.
- Updated
A Lanett woman is facing murder charges after police responded to a call about a gunshot wound victim and found the victim dead on Saturday, p…
- Updated
An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant watersnake.
- Updated
A man is recovering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after he shot at officers with the Auburn Police Division on Sunday evening, Auburn p…
- Updated
Never too lateIt’s not even the fourth quarter and Auburn is getting its butt kicked by individuals who refuse to get vaccinated. Governor Ive…
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at EAMC; Mobile hospital has highest number of COVID-19 patients
- Updated
Hospitalizations of patients with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at East Alabama Health, which includes East Alabama M…
- Updated
Auburn signee Sunisa Lee is an Olympic champion, putting to action a gold-medal plan by her club coach Jess Graba and her college coach Jeff Graba.