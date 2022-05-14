6 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $327,900

This gorgeous home is situated on cul-de-sac corner lot. The living room features a vaulted ceiling & recessed lighting. Granite topped island with bar seating, custom cabinets and stainless-steel appliances can be found in the kitchen, and the breakfast room has custom wainscoting and lots of natural light. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet and a bathroom with double sinks, a garden tub and a titled walk-in shower. You will also find a guest/half bath and laundry room on the main floor. There's plenty of room upstairs with 4 additional bedrooms plus a bonus /media room! This all-electric home has blown insulation and is energy efficient. SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN ON 05/09/2022.