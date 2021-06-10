6 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $467,980

Wow...entertaining brick home with living space galore, inground salt water pool with a new liner, built-in audio/blue tooth system with speakers through out, security system with cameras all nestled on over an acre lot in Opelika City limits. This fabulous home includes 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths upstairs featuring a master suite & bath with jacuzzi tub thermostat control, formal dining, living room with stone fireplace, tray ceilings, island kitchen with breakfast room & stainless appliances, walk-in laundry with a pantry & folding center, two car garage. Downstairs features 3 more bedrooms, full bath, wet bar with island, stone fireplace, walk in safe/shelter, one car garage. Relax on the covered front porch or rear deck with composite wood top rails, iron spindles & over look the entertaining pool deck. This fabulous brick home is nestled on a maturely landscaped lot with tons of trees & rear wood fencing for privacy. Don't miss your forever home with room to grow! Available May 24th. View More